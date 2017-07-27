Austin police identify suspect in series of Bread Basket robberies

Suspects sought in East Austin robberies at a Breadbasket on E. Seventh St. and Exxon on Ed Bluestein Blvd.
Original surveillance of suspects sought in East Austin robberies at a Breadbasket on E. Seventh St. and Exxon on Ed Bluestein Blvd.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police believe they have identified the person responsible for robbing six convenience stores over the span of five months last year.

According to an arrest warrant, Jonathon David Tran, 33, is connected to four Bread Basket robberies (three in Austin and one in Kyle) and two robberies of Exxon gas stations. All of the robberies in Austin were on the east side and in a couple of the cases the victims were assaulted.

Investigators believe Tran worked with other suspects to rob the businesses. Officers arrested Tran and a possible accomplice while conducting surveillance on Sept. 21 along Interstate 35 and St. John’s Avenue. Both suspects were arrested for outstanding warrants.

When police checked the suspect vehicle, they found an AR-15 that appeared to be the one used in the various robberies. According to the warrant, Tran would specifically target gas stations with check cashing locations.

Tran has not been arrested on the new aggravated robbery charges.

