WATCH: Woman steals puppy from south Austin home

Puppy stolen from home on Bluff Street in Austin. (Courtesy: Karl Kupecz)
Puppy stolen from home on Bluff Street in Austin. (Courtesy: Karl Kupecz)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin family is turning to social media to get the word out about a woman who they say stole their puppy.

Karl Kupecz says his home’s surveillance camera captured the entire theft, which happened on Tuesday evening around 7:16 p.m. on Bluff Street, near South Lamar and Barton Springs Road. The video shows a woman approaching the home and pace around the driveway. After looking around for a few seconds, she approaches the gate where the 3-month-old Labrador puppy is located.

It appears she just opens the gate and the puppy bounces out of the yard. as she walks away, the puppy follows her. It does not appear that she put any type of leash on the puppy.

Kupecz hope someone recognizes the woman from the video and calls police.

