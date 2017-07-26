VIDEO: Round Rock police help soldier surprise family

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — US Army Major Thomas Flynn went from serving his country in Korea, to surprising his family in his return home with the help of the Round Rock Police Department.

A video posted on the department’s Facebook page Tuesday night shows the emotional reunion, which is causing a buzz on social media. The video had more than 22,000 views before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

In the video, Major Flynn joins a Rock Rock patrol officer as they pull over his family. Major Flynn then jumps out of the police cruiser, walks up to a red pickup, opening the door. His children, surprised, jump out of the truck and into their father’s arms.

The video is one of several posted by the department in an effort to establish a strong relationship with the community, according to a department spokesperson.

Jorge Rodas explains how those efforts are making a difference in the Round Rock community on KXAN News at 5 p.m.