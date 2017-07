CEDAR CREEK, Texas (KXAN) — Firefighters are trying to put out a 20-30 acre grass fire near Cedar Creek.

Multiple agencies and STAR Flight are at the scene on Maple Drive — about two miles south of Cedar Creek — after the fire was reported at 2:52 p.m. Wednesday.

Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management says multiple structures are in the area, which is heavily wooded.

