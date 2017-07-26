Man killed, woman critically wounded in central Austin shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has been killed and a woman critically injured in a shooting in central Austin, Wednesday evening.

Austin-Travis County EMS was called to the 6700 block of Guadalupe Street at 7:48 p.m., near Airport Boulevard. Medics were initially performing CPR on a man, who died from his injuries at the scene.

A woman has life-threatening injuries and was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this story as we get additional information.