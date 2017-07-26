Two bodies found in Paige house fire

PAIGE, Texas (KXAN) — After putting out a house fire in Paige early Wednesday morning, authorities found two bodies inside.

Firefighters with the Bastrop County ESD No. 2 responded to the fire on Cooke Road around 1 a.m. When firefighters arrived, there was already heavy fire coming from the home. The fire had burned more than half of the building.

Fire Chief Josh Gill says the first victim was found during the primary search and the second victim was located after the bulk of the fire was put out. Both victims were women but their identities have not been released at this time.

Authorities are working to determine the cause of the fire.