Two bodies found in Paige house fire

By Published:
Emergency fire and police lights - generic / file
Emergency fire and police lights - generic / file (KXAN Photo)

PAIGE, Texas (KXAN) — After putting out a house fire in Paige early Wednesday morning, authorities found two bodies inside.

Firefighters with the Bastrop County ESD No. 2 responded to the fire on Cooke Road around 1 a.m. When firefighters arrived, there was already heavy fire coming from the home. The fire had burned more than half of the building.

Fire Chief Josh Gill says the first victim was found during the primary search and the second victim was located after the bulk of the fire was put out. Both victims were women but their identities have not been released at this time.

Authorities are working to determine the cause of the fire.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s