Trump: Transgender people will not be allowed to serve in the military

WASHINGTON (KXAN) — In a series of tweets Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump said he will not allow transgender individuals to serve in the military at any capacity.

Trump started his tweets stating he came to the decision after consulting with his generals and military experts. He tweeted that the “military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming… victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

A year ago, then-Defense Secretary Ash Carter announced transgender service members in the U.S. military can openly serve without fear of retribution. The policy decision overturned the ban on transgender service across all branches of service.

“[We in] the Defense Department and the military need to avail ourselves of all talent possible … to remain what we are now – the finest fighting force the world has ever known,” Carter said in June of 2016.

The Department of Defense says there are an estimated 7,000 active and reserve transgender service members on the upper end.

In 2011, President Barack Obama repealed the military’s “don’t ask don’t tell” policy. In a post commemorating the five years since he signed the bill to repeal it, Obama said, “Today, Americans can serve the country they love no matter who they love, and openly gay, lesbian and bisexual men and women in uniform make our military stronger and America safe.”