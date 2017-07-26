Texas senators acting fast to pass new abortion restrictions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new bill passed Wednesday would force women to pay a separate health insurance premium to get coverage for abortions, as Texas senators act fast to pass new abortion restrictions.

Supporters say the majority of Texans don’t want to subsidize abortions, but opponents say no one plans to get an abortion and this is an attack on women.

Denee Booker was in a car crash that changed the course of her family tree. “I was singing along to Nickelback, ‘If today was your last day,’ and it had always been my favorite song prior. But I had no idea just how much more it would come to mean to me.”

She was wearing a seat belt when the crash happened. “What I found out over the next few hours is that my child had died. I never set out to have an abortion. I was ecstatic that i was going to have a baby and we very much wanted a baby,” Booker says.

Whether it’s a situation like her own, or virtually any other, Booker says no one plans to have an abortion.

While the Texas Senate bill passed Wednesday protects against medical emergencies, said to include miscarriages, it does not make any exceptions for rape, incest or fetal abnormalities. John Seago with Texas Right to Life says every women under state, federal and private insurance plans would have to make the decision of, “Do I want abortion coverage?”

“Individual Texans should not be unknowingly paying for elective abortion with their taxpayer dollars,” he says. “They shouldn’t be paying for it with their premium dollars unless they’re opting in to do that. Unless they’re deciding to do that.”