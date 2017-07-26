Surviving victim in live streamed crash doesn’t blame anyone

Related Coverage Driver was checking phone for a text when he crashed into church bus

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A teenage driver is behind bars after allegedly live streaming herself in a car crash that killed her sister.

The California Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez was also driving while intoxicated.

The suspect’s sister who died was 14-year-old Jacqueline Sanchez. Another 14-year-old, Manuela Seja, survived the crash. Authorities say neither of the two had on seat belts.

“I was horrified,” said Pete Gaona, who saw the Instagram live stream of Friday’s crash. “To see the girl’s head split open like that and the body slinging around, I don’t know how that goes through your head to pick up your phone and post that.”

“She allowed her vehicle to drift off the road, she then corrected herself back onto the road and then again left the road in which it entered into a field and overturned ejecting her two passengers,” said Lt. Chuck Mosely.

Mosely says no social media post is worth the possibility of taking a life.

“That in of itself should be a wake-up call for anyone who believes that they can operate a vehicle while talking on their phone or videoing themselves or any other method of distraction,” said Mosely.

“She was brave, and she was smart. Honestly, I did see her as successful in the future,” Seja said of Jacqueline Sanchez.

Sanchez was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.