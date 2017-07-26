Push to lower maternal mortality among blacks gets second chance

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of women who die after giving birth in Texas is at an alarming rate, on par with developing countries. Black women in Texas are at the greatest risk.

The reasons why have stumped the health community. On Wednesday, one state lawmaker unveiled a bill that could find the answers.

Cheryl Perkins says her 21-year-old daughter, Cassaundra, knew something was wrong a few days after delivering premature twins by Cesarean section.

“She just said, ‘Mom I’m sick. I’m still sick,'” Perkins said.

So the day after Labor Day 2014, her daughter went to the hospital. Three days later, she was dead.

“Never would I have dreamed death,” said Perkins, who watched doctors unsuccessfully scramble to save her daughter.

An autopsy revealed that doctors left behind pieces of placenta after the surgery, causing a deadly infection. Now, Cassaundra’s 4-year-old daughter, Jurnii, and her twins, Camille and Catreyal, are in their grandmother’s care.

“The first year was a year from hell, because I had to figure it out all over again,” Perkins said. “I was calling people, asking if they still boil bottles.”

Cassaundra’s death falls squarely within the state’s maternal mortality rate. It’s the highest in the nation. For black women in Texas, it’s worse. They make up 11 percent of births in the state, but nearly 30 percent of women who die within 12 months after giving birth.

That’s why State Rep. Shawn Thierry, D-Houston, unveiled her bill Wednesday in front of the House Public Health Committee. It asks state lawmakers to allow the task force on Maternal Mortality and Morbidity, which was created in 2013, to redirect its focus and find out why black women are disproportionately affected.

“That was the group that was dying at the greatest rate,” Thierry said. “I’ve never heard of any problem being solved where you ignore the people being affected the most.”

Rep. Thierry’s bill also wants task force to look at how postnatal mood disorders, income and poor health care contribute to maternal deaths. She wrote a similar bill during the regular session, but it never made it to the House floor.

She dedicated her bill to a slew of women who won’t get to see their children grow up. “When a mom passes away, the whole family is impacted,” Thierry said.

She says Gov. Gregg Abbott has placed a high priority on her bill this special session. The governor put it on a list of top 20 priority bills for the 30-day session. If it passes it goes into effect by the end of the year.