State senators pass so-called ‘bathroom bill’ in overnight session

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 16-hour session at the Texas State Capitol wrapped up just before 2 a.m. Wednesday with state senators passing more than 10 bills. Two big ones include Senate Bill 4 (not the original SB4 that dealt with sanctuary cities) which is referred to as the abortion related bill and the controversial so-called “bathroom bill.” Both bills passed by a vote of 21-10.

After an eight-hour debate Senate Republicans passed the bathroom bill which requires a transgender person to use the bathroom associated with the sex on their birth certificate or their state ID. One of the big arguments concerning the bill is possible financial fallout for businesses. That’s why senators say they added in several amendments including an exception for stadiums, convention centers, and other government owned venues that are leased to a private entity or if someone needs assistance because of their age or a disability. The bill impacts schools and buildings owned by government or cities – nixing any city ordinances.

“What it does is move the authority on setting this policy for our political subdivisions to the state,” says Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, and author of the bill. “So that we don’t see this playing out school district by school district, city by city, county by county.”

Police chiefs from around Texas traveled to the capitol on Tuesday to speak out against the bill.

“When we’re combating challenges across the community with violent crime and other issues, if a bill like this were to be passed, that would pull police officers’ time away from combating violent crime into enforcing a bathroom bill, it makes communities less safe,” says Austin Police Chief Brian Manley.

Senate Bill 3, otherwise known as the so called “bathroom bill” also heads to the House. It broadens the state law that already prohibits tax dollars from paying for abortions by including any financial contracts like a lease with a clinic that might be affiliated with an abortion provider but doesn’t actually perform abortions.

Democrats argue things like family planning and cancer screenings would diminish under this bill.

“There’s no reason to cut off funding at all for teen pregnancy prevention programs especially when that goal is to reduce the number of abortions because those programs do just that,” says Sen. Kirk Watson, D-Austin.

Both bills could face an uphill battle in the House. House Speaker Joe Straus has said publicly he does not support the bathroom bill.

State senators resume their work at 10 a.m. Wednesday.