San Antonio police officer shot twice during robbery call

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — A San Antonio police officer is in surgery Wednesday morning after he was shot while responding to a home invasion call in northwest San Antonio.

WOAI reports the initial call came in just before midnight at an apartment complex on Ingram Road near Callaghan. During a news briefing, Chief of Police William McManus said the officer, who is a 4-year veteran with the department, started struggling with the driver of a car believed to be involved in the home invasion.

“The passenger in the backseat got out of the car with a handgun,” McManus said. “He started shooting at one of the officers.”

Even though the officer had body armor on, he was struck in the stomach. KENS reports the officer was struck twice. McManus said the injured officer along with a second officer managed to return fire, killing the suspect.

Two other suspects were arrested. Police say two weapons were recovered from the scene, one from the shooter and another from the backseat of the car.

“I’m told that he [the officer] was talking before he went into surgery, which hopefully is a good sign,” McManus said. “We’ll have to wait till he gets out of surgery to see his condition.” Authorities expect the officer to recover from his injuries.

It has been an emotional summer for the San Antonio Police Department. Just last month, one officer died and another was seriously injured as they were working on vehicle burglary cases. Nine-year veteran Officer Miguel Moreno died the following day after he was shot in the head.