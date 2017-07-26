Round Rock kids design and sell solar eclipse sunglasses

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Karina and Garrett Schmitt are two young adult entrepreneurs who have invented glasses which make it safe to view the solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

The Round Rock kids are selling their glasses online and at flea markets and festivals this summer.

The idea started at the family’s cabin in Oregon, which is in the path of the total eclipse. Karina says she and Garrett sat down and made modifications to solar glasses that they knew people would need.

They created one lens with a larger field of vision than those with lenses for the right and left eye. Garrett says the change “makes a better viewing experience.” The brother and sister pair also added another bend in the card stock frame of the eclipse glasses to help fit over prescription glasses that someone might already be wearing.

The earpieces on the glasses make it easy for people to wear the glasses hands-free. The American flag and eagle motif were Garrett’s final touches.

The Schmitts didn’t get into designing these glasses because of their interest in space, though. It’s a shared love for business that brought them into the marketplace. Karina, 21, is an accounting major in her senior year at Texas A&M University this fall and Garrett, 17, will be a senior at Cedar Ridge High School.

They were thinking of the needs of people who would want to see the eclipse months in advance. Karina says, “We wanted to first and foremost make sure everyone was safe, but also we’re doing it as a summer business.”

Mom Amber Schmitt is proud. Both siblings took business tracks at Cedar Ridge, and she’s impressed with the real world skills they’ve gained since starting their business. Karina and Garrett have even doubled their original order because they’re selling glasses so fast.

The Schmitts made sure to use a lens manufacturer with ISO and CE certifications for safety. The glasses filter out 100 percent of harmful infrared and UV light and are lab-tested.

The siblings charge $2 for one pair of glasses, $9 for 5 pairs and $85 for 50 pairs. Visit their website as EclipseEssentials.com. They offer free personal delivery in Round Rock.

This is the first total solar eclipse to traverse the continental U.S. in 38 years. Here in Texas we won’t be in the path of totality, so we will see a partial solar eclipse. It’s even more important for people in the path of the partial eclipse to wear eye protection, because there won’t be any point where it is safe to look at the sun.

