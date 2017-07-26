Owner of The Peached Tortilla expects to bring in $3M in revenue this year

AUSTIN (KXAN/CNBC) — The restaurant business is one of the hardest businesses you can get into. Some might even say running a food truck is just as hard.

Recently, CNBC highlighted several food trucks, including one in Austin, who have put in the hard work and grown their food truck into multi-million dollar businesses.

Former attorney Eric Silverstein launched his food truck The Peached Tortilla in 2010 after he couldn’t raise the capital he needed for a brick and mortar restaurant.

“Biggest challenge early on was just the mental hurdle of staying mentally strong and trying to run this business when you’re not taking a paycheck,” said Silverstein to CNBC. “If you’re doing it, you have to be ready for an all-out war on the street basically.”

After swinging Asian and southern-inspired tacos on the city streets, Silverstein was able to open a sit-down restaurant in 2014. Silverstein says he expects to bring in around $3 million in revenue this year. In order to reach that goal, he still takes his two trucks out for lunch and catering events

Nationwide, there are about 4,000 food trucks. Check this site to see what food trucks are operating in Austin.