Man critically injured in second Austin shooting of the night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has been critically injured in a shooting on East Cesar Chavez Street in east Austin, just as officers were holding a press conference for a separate, deadly shooting in central Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS was called to the shooting in the 2200 block of Cesar Chavez, at Mildred Street, around 9:34 p.m.

The victim, in his 40s, has been taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

