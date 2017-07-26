Man critically injured in second Austin shooting of the night

By Published: Updated:
A man has been critically injured in a shooting in the 2200 block of Cesar Chavez, at Mildred Street, in east Austin. July 26, 2017 (KXAN Photo)
A man has been critically injured in a shooting in the 2200 block of Cesar Chavez, at Mildred Street, in east Austin. July 26, 2017 (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has been critically injured in a shooting on East Cesar Chavez Street in east Austin, just as officers were holding a press conference for a separate, deadly shooting in central Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS was called to the shooting in the 2200 block of Cesar Chavez, at Mildred Street, around 9:34 p.m.

The victim, in his 40s, has been taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

KXAN has a crew at the scene. We’ll update this story as we get additional information. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s