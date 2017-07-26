Death of newborn found in Oklahoma trash ruled homicide

ENID, Okla. (AP/KXAN) – The death of a newborn boy whose body was found in a trash bin in Oklahoma has been ruled a homicide.

An autopsy report from the state medical examiner’s office released Tuesday says the infant identified only as Baby Boy Green died of methamphetamine toxicity.

The report does not list an age for the boy, but notes that the umbilical cord was still attached.

The body was found April 9 wrapped in a blanket and plastic bag inside a wooden box in a trash bin in Enid by officers investigating reports of an odor.

A woman described by Enid police as a person of interest in the case was later arrested on unrelated drug, child neglect and obstruction charges. KFOR reports the woman, 26-year-old Kathryn Juanita Green, was found incompetent and was committed to the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services for treatment. It is unclear if Green will face charges in the death of the newborn.

Kathryn Juanita Green (KFOR)
Kathryn Juanita Green (KFOR)

