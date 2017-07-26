DACA recipients, students face uncertainty as political pressures grow

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients headed back to college this fall, they’re worrying about more than just class schedules and buying textbooks. The current political climate has left them with uncertainty about their futures.

Concerns about the status of the DACA program bubbled up in different places Wednesday. As a group, among whom were several DACA recipients, staged a sit-in at the Texas Capitol, they blocked a street in an effort to send a message to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton: stop pushing to end the program. Fifteen people were arrested at that demonstration.

Then later in the day, advocacy groups met at the Mexican Consulate in Austin to answer questions from the public about how to navigate DACA given the questions about the program’s future.

One of the presenters there was Jose Garibay, a 20-year-old DACA recipient. His family came to the U.S. from Mexico when he was four, he has lived since then in Austin. In 2012 he was able to apply for DACA right when it started. Now Garibay is a student at St. Edward’s University.

“It meant a lot, DACA did,” Garibay said. “I think it meant not only being able to work and being able to get these benefits, but I think it meant acceptance.”

A month ago, Paxton and leaders from 9 other states wrote a letter to the Trump administration, calling on the executive branch to rescind the order which created DACA and not to issue any new DACA permits.

If the Trump administration doesn’t comply by Sept. 5, Paxton and the other leaders say they will move forward with their plans for a lawsuit. That day would be shortly after students like Garibay return for fall classes.

During his campaign for the presidency, President Trump promised to get rid of the DACA program. In June, President Trump’s administration rescinded a different policy, Deferred Action of Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents (DAPA), but they announced that for the time being, they would not make any changes to the DACA program.

“So being a student, I think going through these politics and going through kind of — what is happening now,” Garibay said, “As a student and somebody who wants to pursue and dream and has goals, I think it’s something that is scary.”

Garibay said that he and his fellow DACA students not only worry about their own safety in the country, they worry about their parents security.

“You always have this fear that tomorrow or the next day when you’re away and you come back, that your parents won’t be home and that’s a reality for many people,” Garibay said.

Losing his DACA permit would prevent Garibay from working legally in the United States and obtaining a driver’s license as well.

DACA students at UT are going through similar worries, explained Kristen Gonzales, vice president of the League of United Latin American Citizens at UT.

While Gonzales is neither a DACA recipient or undocumented, she works with many DACA recipients through LULAC and her campus activities.

“I would definitely say fear is one of the recurring sentiments among our undocumented members and a lot of confusion about what this means,” she explained.

Because of confusion over the future of DACA and Texas’ SB 4 law, Gonzales has been busy following policy updates all summer and trying to answer her peers’ questions by the time they come back to campus in the fall.

“A lot of them are afraid of what does the future hold?” Gonzales explained. “They’ve spent four years in college, some of them have debts they’ve incurred from that, and how are they going to pay it off if they can’t work?”

Garibay said it is reassuring to him to see demonstrations like the one in front of the Texas Capitol Wednesday, he plans to continue advocating for protection of DACA recipients as well.

“We’re gonna keep showing that we’re here that w’ere undocumented and unafraid and we deserve to be treated as people,” he said.

KXAN asked Paxton’s office to comment on the demonstrations at the Capitol and on why he believes the program needs to end, he issued the following statement:

“We’re fortunate to live in a great country where the First Amendment matters and people have the right to express their opinions freely and hold peaceful protests. It’s my sworn duty to defend the Constitution and enforce the laws passed by the Texas Legislature.”