Crews battling brush fire in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Crews are fighting a brush fire that was initially threatening homes in east Austin at Decker Lane and Farm to Market 969.

Firefighters were called to the four to five acre brush fire at 1:32 p.m. and have had difficulty gaining access to the fire due to the brush. Buildings were initially threatened, but protection efforts are in place.

Drivers should avoid the area. Additional details were not immediately available.

KXAN has a crew at the scene. We’ll update this page as we get additional information.