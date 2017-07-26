Crews battling brush fire in east Austin

By Published: Updated:
FM 969 at Decker lane completely blocked due to brush fire in east Austin on July 26, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Paul Shelton)
FM 969 at Decker lane completely blocked due to brush fire in east Austin on July 26, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Paul Shelton)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Crews are fighting a brush fire that was initially threatening homes in east Austin at Decker Lane and Farm to Market 969.

Firefighters were called to the four to five acre brush fire at 1:32 p.m. and have had difficulty gaining access to the fire due to the brush. Buildings were initially threatened, but protection efforts are in place.

Drivers should avoid the area. Additional details were not immediately available.

KXAN has a crew at the scene. We’ll update this page as we get additional information. 

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s