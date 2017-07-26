Be aware of new bicycle signals around central Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Red means stop and green means go, most drivers know those driving basics but what about a red bicycle light? Pretty soon, drivers and bicyclists alike will see more of those traffic signals at various intersections across Austin.

The Austin Transportation Department installed bicycle signals at 12 intersections, some of which were turned on this week. The signals help guide bicycle traffic through busy intersections. The city hopes the new signals will improve traffic operations for both bicyclists and drivers.

The new bicycle signals are located at the following intersections:

Five locations on 3rd Street

Wilshire Boulevard/Aldrich Street and Airport Boulevard

Rio Grande Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Two locations on the Lance Armstrong Bikeway

4th Street and Red River Street

Rio Grande Street and W. 24th Street

North Lamar Boulevard and Morrow Street

All bicycle signals will be operational by next week.

A survey will be released in a few months after the bicycle signals have begun to operate.