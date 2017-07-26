Be aware of new bicycle signals around central Austin

By Published: Updated:
New bicycle signal installed in central Austin. (KXAN Photo/Chris Nelson)
New bicycle signal installed in central Austin. (KXAN Photo/Chris Nelson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Red means stop and green means go, most drivers know those driving basics but what about a red bicycle light? Pretty soon, drivers and bicyclists alike will see more of those traffic signals at various intersections across Austin.

The Austin Transportation Department installed bicycle signals at 12 intersections, some of which were turned on this week. The signals help guide bicycle traffic through busy intersections. The city hopes the new signals will improve traffic operations for both bicyclists and drivers.

The new bicycle signals are located at the following intersections:

  • Five locations on 3rd Street
  • Wilshire Boulevard/Aldrich Street and Airport Boulevard
  • Rio Grande Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
  • Two locations on the Lance Armstrong Bikeway
  • 4th Street and Red River Street
  • Rio Grande Street and W. 24th Street
  • North Lamar Boulevard and Morrow Street

All bicycle signals will be operational by next week.

A survey will be released in a few months after the bicycle signals have begun to operate.

Bicyclist moves through intersection where a new bicycle signal was installed. (KXAN Photo/Chris Nelson)
Bicyclist moves through intersection where a new bicycle signal was installed. (KXAN Photo/Chris Nelson)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s