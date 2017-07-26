Austin mayor says city would be a great market for MLS team



AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the men’s USA soccer team tries to secure the CONCACAF Gold Cup win Wednesday night over Jamaica, the discussion about whether Austin is poised for a major league sports team is still on the front burner.

This spring, when FC Barcelona announced it was operating a soccer school in Austin, many in the soccer and sports community believe that was a step in the right direction when it comes to growing the sport in Central Texas.

On Tuesday, Mayor Steve Adler told KXAN he believes Austin would be a great market for Major League Soccer and Austinites are ready for a major league sports team.

“I would support a team coming to the city,” said Adler. “I don’t think I would support public investment in building a stadium for a professional team, but I certainly think it would be great if there was a professional soccer team here.”

In December, MLS hired a consulting firm to conduct a study to evaluate the potential demand and support for a team in the Austin-area. The results of that study has not been released at this time.

Currently, the two MLS teams in Texas are in Dallas and Houston. In Houston, the BBVA Compass Stadium was built just east of downtown Houston at the cost of $95 million, according to SoccerAmerica. $60 million of that was paid for by the Dynamo team while the city of Houston and Harris County paid for the rest.

Austin recently lost a great international soccer opportunity when scheduling conflicts forced a game between Manchester City and Manchester United to be canceled. The game was scheduled to be played at the Darrell K Royal stadium in August.

The original version of this story indicated the rumor of an announcement about the future of soccer in Austin would be made Wednesday; KXAN reached back out to various sporting organizations that would potentially be involved in making such announcements but those organizations tell KXAN there is no announcement scheduled for Wednesday.