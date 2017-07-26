Austin leaders to transgender soldiers who could lose jobs: apply for APD

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the fate of thousands of active transgender troops now unknown, city leaders in Austin are extending an invitation to join the force at the Austin Police Department.

“The city of Austin and its police force would benefit greatly for any members of the military that served with honor and distinction to join our force here in Austin,” said City Councilman Jimmy Flannigan, District 6.

Mayor Stever Adler says their basis on how they choose someone for the job is their ability to be able to do the job. The Austin Police Department, Austin-Travis County EMS and Fire Department are all actively recruiting, and transgender Texans are welcome to apply.

Sgt. Leo Carpenter, a 7-year veteran of the military, says the news could fall harder on new recruits. He says he was treated with respect as he transitioned while in the military.

“There may be some younger enlisted who are worried about their future, their careers. I want to tell them to keep their head up. Keep on doing what they do.”

Early Wednesday morning, President Trump tweeted, “After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.”

The early morning tweets frustrate Carpenter, but he says the tweets are not yet policy. He just hopes qualified people won’t be barred.

“They’d be missing out on the potential that they have and the experience they have to contribute to the mission,” Carpenter said.

If the several thousand transgender military members are banned, city leaders say Austin police will take candidates. A spokesperson says they’ll need to meet all the requirements, including physical fitness that cis men and cis women — referring to a person whose gender identity corresponds to their birth sex — need to meet. If selected, APD does offer transgender health benefits tailored to a specific individual.

“It doesn’t matter my gender I’ve always been a sheep dog. I’ve always wanted to protect people,” said Sierra Davis. She enlisted in the Marines when she was 17, but was pushed out when the military slimmed down under the Obama Administration. She says she’d welcome APD’s opportunity.

“We can die for our country. We can serve for our country. We can fight. We can shoot. I’m actually a state licensed firearms instructor,” said Davis.

In the coming days, she’s one of thousands of people who’ll face challenges and search for new opportunities.

Many people are also coming out in support of the president. Nicole Hudgens is a policy analyst at Texas Values and tells KXAN, “The purpose of the military is to provide a national defense. The president’s announcement realigns the military with that purpose.”

The Austin Police Department recognized its first openly transgender officer back in 2014.

Senior Officer Greg Abbink had already been with the force for a decade. He said he was encouraged to share his story after his nephew revealed to his family he was transgender. Last year, the Human Rights Campaign awarded Abbink the Bettie Naylor Visibility Award.