After son’s suicide, family pledges to make others smile

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — After losing one of her own children to suicide after he was bullied for years, a San Marcos mom is making it her goal to educate the public about bullying and its consequences.

However, for the week of his birthday she’s not doing that through seminars, her family has taken the pledge to make others smile.

On July 26, Isaac Yocom would have celebrated his 16th birthday, it was a day the whole family took to be together. But now, the Yocom family is celebrating without Isaac and remembering what it was like before he took his own life.

“It’s his birthday, we would have been out celebrating,” said Isaac’s mother Kara Yocom. “It’s quiet now, I mean I know I have other kids, but it’s a different kind of quiet.”

Isaac was one of six children, his mother says some days have been harder than others and after he died it took time before she could even look at her son’s pictures. Now, almost two years later a memorial has been made in the family’s living room and she’s doing everything possible to make his story known.

Yocom says her son was bullied relentlessly, so much so they moved schools and even towns to find some relief.

“He basically has been bullied since he started Kindergarten,” said Yocom. “I always said he had an old soul. It’s kind of like he lets it get to him too much, he cared too much. He tried to put on a front of ‘I don’t care,’ but at home he was different.”

For Isaac’s birthday, Yocom says she’s challenging the public to a week spent doing random acts of kindness.

“It doesn’t have to cost money, you don’t have to go anywhere, you know, write a little nice note to your neighbor and put it in their mailbox, any random act of kindness that you feel you want to do, do it,” she said.

Because making strangers smile and helping others is exactly what Isaac would do. “One time one of his friends didn’t have any money or lunch, he gave the lunch lady his allowance,” said Yocom.

The family isn’t asking for any money, just hoping to spread awareness that there’s always someone there to talk to. You can join the family and their quest to make others smile through their Facebook event page.