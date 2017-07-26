60 acres burning outside of Lexington in Lee County

LEXINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — A wooded area of about 60 acres just south of the town of Lexington in Lee County is on fire, the Tanglewood Volunteer Fire Department says. The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is 50 percent contained.

Crews were called just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, as a number of houses and barns were initially threatened. A storage building was destroyed in the fire.

It’s the third brush fire in Central Texas Wednesday, following fires in east Austin and Cedar Creek in Bastrop County.

