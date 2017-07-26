60 acres burning outside of Lexington in Lee County

LEXINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — A wooded area of about 60 acres just south of the town of Lexington in Lee County is on fire, the Tanglewood Volunteer Fire Department says. The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is 50 percent contained.

Crews were called just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, as a number of houses and barns were initially threatened. A storage building was destroyed in the fire.

It’s the third brush fire in Central Texas Wednesday, following fires in east Austin and Cedar Creek in Bastrop County.

KXAN will update this page as we get additional information on the fire.