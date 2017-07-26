15 arrested during sit-in protest near Capitol

Sit-in protesters at 15th Street and Congress Avenue, near the Capitol, were later arrested by DPS troopers. July 26, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)
Sit-in protesters at 15th Street and Congress Avenue, near the Capitol, were later arrested by DPS troopers. July 26, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fifteen people were arrested on charges of obstructing the road just north of the Texas Capitol complex, Wednesday.

Department of Public Safety troopers arrested the protesters, who hope to gain “permanent protection, dignity and respect for all 11 million undocumented immigrants,” according to a press release by the group, Movimiento Cosecha.

Austin police assisted DPS in taking those arrested to jail. Troopers say they made repeated requests for the group to leave the road, but were ignored. Officials say the arrests were made without incident, and the protesters now face a Class B misdemeanor.

Only five of those arrested are from Texas — two from Austin and three from San Antonio — with the remaining 10 coming from across the United States. Almost all are in their 20s or 30s.

The protesters say they came to Austin in response to recent threats facing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. The protesters were especially focused on Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, “who spearheaded the call for the repeal of DACA.”

“We took risks and put our bodies on the line to tell the people of this country that we were ‘Undocumented, Unafraid, and Unapologetic,'” Maria Fernanda Cabello, a spokesperson for Movimiento Cosecha, said. “This moment calls for us to be brave again; to create a moral crisis that will change the narrative on immigration in this country.”

