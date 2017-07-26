10 Texas mayors invited to meet with governor over ‘harmful’ legislation

By Published:
Inside the Texas State Capitol (KXAN Photo/Phil Prazan)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mayors from 10 Texas cities are making their way to the capitol to meet with Gov. Greg Abbott to discuss how new laws and proposed legislation could potentially “impede the ability” of cities to provide services their residents need.

Last week, San Marcos Mayor John Thomaides signed a letter along with 18 other mayors requesting the meeting with Abbott. In the letter, the mayors stated recent proposals such as revenue and spending caps and preempting local development ordinances are “harmful.”

Even though 18 mayors signed the letter, Abbott only invited mayors from smaller cities to join him in the meeting. On Wednesday, Abbott will host the mayors from Corpus Christi, Galveston and San Marcos. The rest of the mayors from the following cities will meet with him on Thursday, July 27 and Wednesday, Aug. 2.

  • Amarillo
  • El Paso
  • Lubbock
  • Arlington
  • Frisco
  • Irving
  • McKinney

All the mayors from the state’s four largest cities signed the letter, but none of them were invited. Abbott has made it known that he believes Austin’s ordinances take away individual freedoms–especially property rights. In the current special session, Abbott has an item on the agenda solely focused on eliminating local tree ordinances. 

“I’m pleased that he’s indicated that he’s going to sit down with most of them [other mayors],” said Austin Mayor Steve Adler, “but I’m not sure why it is that the mayors of the large cities, Houston, Dallas and others have not received invitations.”

