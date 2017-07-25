VIDEO: Newborn abandoned in North California parking lot

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KXAN) — An 18-year-old North California father is in jail, accused of abandoning his newborn in a strip center parking lot Monday afternoon.

Surveillance cameras from a smoke shop captured the father, identified as Daniel Mitchell, pulling into the parking lot and taking a baby carrier out of the car. The video shows the man leaving the carrier, getting back into his car and then driving away.

“It’s heartbreaking and something I have never seen in my life,” said Karan Grewal, owner of the Mega Smoke Shop.

A barber nearby said when someone told him there was a car seat in the parking lot, he went to check it out. Seated in the carrier was a baby boy, who authorities say was only 16 days old.

“I noticed he had his binky,” said Erick Keeton. “[He] was wrapped up in a blanket. He had a diaper on and he appeared to be fine. It looked like he may have had, his tongue was a little white like he just had a bottle recently.”

According to NBC Bay Area, Mitchell was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Fairfield later Monday and was apprehended by Fairfield police in that incident. He was transported to North Bay Medical Center, where he was treated for injuries sustained in the collision. He is facing charges for child endangerment, child abandonment, committing a felony while on bail and misdemeanor possession of suspected cocaine,

The baby was in the care of Solano County Child Protective Services late Monday, police said, and investigators were talking with the baby’s mother.