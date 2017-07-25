Thousands of ducks will race in Austin’s 2017 Duck Derby

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 15,000 toy ducklings will be dumped into Lady Bird Lake to start the the 4th Annual Austin Duck Derby. The first ducks to cross the finish line will win awesome prizes for their sponsors.

The derby, presented by Sonic Drive-Ins and sponsored in part by KXAN,  will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.,  Saturday, August 5 in the parking lot of the Austin American-Statesman and features food, music and activities leading up to the Duck Derby.

You can adopt one of the eco-friendly ducks for just $5 and the proceeds benefit the Austin Boys and Girls Club Foundation. If your duck is one of the fastest you could win one of these prizes:

  • Grand Prize: 2017 Volkswagen Jetta S, sponsored by Hewlett Volkswagen in Georgetown
  • Second Place: 2017 Ducati Scrambler 62-6-1
  • Third Place: One-week stay in Summer 2018 at Heritage Fairmont Place in Telluride, Colorado
  • Fourth Place: Two Southwest Airlines tickets
  • Fifth Place: Yeti Cooler Prize Package
  • 50th Place in Honor of BGCAA’s 50th Birthday: $500 MySonic gift card

Duck Derby organizers hope to raise more than $190,000 that will be used to serve children ages 6 to 18 in one of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area’s 28 clubs and 4 outreach programs.

For more information including a full list of prizes and volunteer opportunities, visit www.duckrace.com/austin.

 

