Texas Senate OKs school vouchers amid House opposition

Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - GENERIC - Elementary school classroom. (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - GENERIC - Elementary school classroom. (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (AP) — The Texas Senate has preliminarily approved a bill offering taxpayer-funded vouchers that allow some special education students to leave public schools for private alternatives.

Supporters say only about 30,000 students would qualify. Those opposed worry that it will open the door to broader voucher plans.

The Senate has for years backed vouchers only to have them soundly defeated in the House. There, Democrats and rural Republicans oppose any plans they say hurt traditional public schools.

The proposal passed 19-12 on Monday is similar to one the Senate attached to a sweeping House school finance bill during Texas’ regular legislative session that ended in May. Doing so resulted in both bills stalling.

It’s now back for the 30-day special session — even though it likely remains a House non-starter.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s