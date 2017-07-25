Son accused of tampering with father’s body in southwest Travis County

Related Coverage One charged in relation to decomposed body found in southwest Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Newly-released court documents reveal the man who is charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the discovery of a decomposing body in a southwest Travis County home Sunday, was the son of the decedent, whom authorities have not officially identified.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a home at 10201 Sandy Beach Rd. on Sunday around 10:30 a.m. to try and make contact with Steven Nurse, 60. According to an arrest affidavit, Nurse hadn’t shown up to work since July 10 and no one had been able to reach him.

When deputies arrived at the home, they reported a foul odor coming from the home. Once inside, a body was discovered on the floor next to the bed in one of the downstairs bedrooms. According to court documents, the body was partially covered with a blanket and it appeared that “salt was poured on the body.” Authorities determined the body was already in an “advanced stage of decomposition” and if it were in a house with air conditioning, the body would have not been this decomposed in two days.

Detectives also discovered a trail that indicated the body had been inside the living room and then moved to the bedroom. Crime scene crews were able to determine that the area where there was a large amount of blood on the floor had been cleaned.

Nurse’s former neighbor told authorities he texted back and forth with Nurse on Sunday, July 23 around noon to check in on him. In one response, he messaged, “No in hospital. Can I call you later tonight around 7-8?” After the last text message at 12:19 p.m., the former neighbor said he did not receive any additional texts.

Authorities checked various hospitals around town to see if Nurse had been admitted anywhere, but they couldn’t find any record of him. When deputies were able to find Nurse’s son, Skye McMillion, 24, he said he dropped his father off at the hospital on Thursday, July 20, but he never went back to check on him, continued in the affidavit.

Criminal records show in 2011 Skye was charged with aggravated assault after authorities said he intentionally beat his father in the head with a shovel while he was sleeping on the couch.

McMillion is currently in the Travis County Jail on a $100,000 bond. A spokesperson for TCSO said the charges could change when the investigation is complete.