Police chiefs from all over Texas to speak out against ‘bathroom bills’

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police chiefs from all over Texas are gathering at the capitol to speak out against the so-called “bathroom bills.”

The news conference, which starts at 11 a.m., will feature sexual assault experts and survivors, as well as school superintendents who believe the bills being pushed by Republican legislators are “unnecessary and discriminatory legislation.” Austin Chief of Police Brian Manley will join his former boss, current Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, at the event.

Last week, hundreds of people signed up to speak out against Senate Bill 3 and Senate Bill 6 at the Senate Committee on State Affairs. Even with the overwhelming majority of testimony was against the bill, it passed the panel 8-1.

The bills amount to legislation referred to as the “bathroom bill,” which would require that Texans use facilities based on their birth sex and not their gender identity. The legislation reads that “each multiple-occupancy restroom, shower and changing facility of a political subdivision, including a public school district, or an open-enrollment charter school must be designated for and used only by persons of the same sex as stated on a person’s birth certificate.”

KXAN.com will live stream the news conference in this story at 11 a.m.

