Oklahoma trooper struck by patrolman’s vehicle dies

Associated Press Published:
Oklahoma Trooper Lt. Heath Meyer died on July 24, 2017. (OK Highway Patrol)
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a trooper who was struck by another trooper’s patrol car during a chase has died.

OHP Chief Ricky Adams said on his twitter account and Facebook that 43-year-old Lt. D. Heath Meyer died Monday night.

The OHP says Meyer was injured July 14 after putting down strips of spikes along Interstate 35 in Moore in an attempt to stop a fleeing vehicle. The OHP says the driver of the fleeing vehicle avoided the spikes and that two other troopers chasing the driver tried to avoid the strips, but collided and one of the troopers’ vehicles hit Meyer.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle was later arrested, however court records do not indicate that formal charges have been filed.

