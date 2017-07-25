Michael Kors takes over shoemaker Jimmy Choo

LONDON (AP) — American fashion brand Michael Kors is buying luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo in a deal worth $1.35 billion.

Kors says that Jimmy Choo, which counts Jennifer Lopez, the Duchess of Cambridge and Beyonce among its fans, is “the ideal partner” and will have its online presence bolstered.

Jimmy Choo CEO Pierre Dennis will stay in his job, as will Creative Director Sandra Choi.

The deal gives Jimmy Choo shareholders 2.3 pounds in cash for each share, a premium of 36.5 percent on the firm’s share price of 1.685 pounds on April 21.

John Idol, CEO of Michael Kors, says the handbag maker believes “that Jimmy Choo is poised for meaningful growth in the future and we are committed to supporting the strong brand equity that Jimmy Choo has built.”