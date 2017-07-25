Men’s Wearhouse collecting interview clothes as part of National Suit Drive

Related Coverage Employers urged to hire vets on National Hire a Veteran Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — During the month of July, the Men’s Warehouse wants to make sure people looking for a job have the best suit so they can put their best foot forward.

For the entire month of July, Men’s Wearhouse is hosting its 10th annual National Suit Drive where stores all over the U.S. are collecting gently used men’s and women’s professional attire (suits, shirts, jackets, ties, belts, and shoes) to give unemployed individuals in need a chance to look their best as they re-enter the workforce.

Taylor Cunningham with Men’s Warehouse joined KXAN to talk about the company’s 10th Annual National Suit Drive. Over the past nine years, the National Suit Drive has collected more than 1.3 million items of clothing.

People can donate by going to their local Men’s Wearhouse store. Each individual who donates to the National Suit Drive will receive a coupon for 50 percent off their next purchase of regular priced retail items at Men’s Wearhouse (excluding shoes, clearance and Exceptional Value items).