Manor High’s cheerleading team lands spot at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — It’s an honor to be invited to perform during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade but it isn’t cheap to get there.

The Manor High School Cheerleading Squad was recently chosen by Spirit America Productions to participate in the annual televised parade. Due to travel costs, the Manor Independent School District says currently only 14 of the 22 cheerleaders can attend.

Over the new few months, the squad will work at concession stands at University of Texas football games as well as soccer games, to raise enough money to get the rest of the team to New York City.

The Mustangs will take part in a cheer routine on the parade route, that will also feature various bands, floats, and short Broadway musical performances.

“The heart of our cheer program is showcasing the talents and hard work of our squad,” said MHS Cheerleading Coach Norma Franco. “We as a team are learning that if you want something, go after it with all of your might. We come from a small town, but we have big dreams and this is just the start.”

You can catch the 91st Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on KXAN at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23.