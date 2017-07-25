Fayette County man charged with murder near Schulenburg

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A suspect has been charged with murder in the death of a Fayette County man, Tuesday morning.

Deputies were called at 8:31 a.m. for a welfare check on the man who lived on US Highway 90, east of Schulenburg — about 15 miles south of La Grange.

When deputies and medics arrived, they found 45-year-old Russell Holub dead. Texas Rangers were brought in to help with the investigation.

Deputies then located a man who they believe to be involved in the man’s death, 34-year-old Gregory Adcock from Schulenburg. He was arrested and booked into the Dan R. Justice Center in La Grange on a charge of murder.

Officials say the victim’s cause of death is still pending.

Earlier this month, Fayette County had its first homicide of the year when a 43-year-old man was found dead near La Grange with multiple gunshot wounds.