Employers urged to hire vets on National Hire a Veteran Day

By Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Today is National Hire a Veteran Day. It’s a day where companies are encouraged to hire the men and women looking to find jobs after serving in the military.

According to a March 2017 report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate for veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time since September 2001, dropped to 5.1 percent in 2016. The jobless rate for all veterans also dropped to 4.3 percent.

Among the 453,000 unemployed veterans in 2016, 60 percent were over the age of 45.

The Texas Workforce has a job search site for veterans.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s