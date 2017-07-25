Employers urged to hire vets on National Hire a Veteran Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Today is National Hire a Veteran Day. It’s a day where companies are encouraged to hire the men and women looking to find jobs after serving in the military.

According to a March 2017 report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate for veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time since September 2001, dropped to 5.1 percent in 2016. The jobless rate for all veterans also dropped to 4.3 percent.

Among the 453,000 unemployed veterans in 2016, 60 percent were over the age of 45.

The Texas Workforce has a job search site for veterans.