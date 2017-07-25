DPS releases list of gangs in Texas posing the greatest threat

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The largest gang in Texas makes up 20 percent of the 100,000 estimated gang members in the state, according to the Department of Public Safety’s Texas Gang Threat Assessment.

The most significant gangs, listed as Tier 1 — or those posing the greatest gang threat — all have a presence in Travis County.

Tango Blast and their associated groups, made up of at least 19,000 members statewide, are at the top of that threat list. Texas Mexican Mafia, with at least 4,100 members, Latin Kings, with at least 1,300 and Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), with at least 400 members, round out the top four in the DPS assessment.

The gangs were put at the top of the threat list, released Tuesday, due to several factors: their cartel relationships, high levels of transnational criminal activity, the level of violence they’ve committed and their overall strength and presence statewide.

The Texas Syndicate was downgraded in threat level to Tier 2, after years on the Tier 1 list, following law enforcement investigations that severely disrupted the gang, the DPS says. Tango Blast’s outsized role in Texas also diminished the Texas Syndicate’s power in and out of prison.

Latin Kings sustained their Tier 1 ranking even with a major operation dismantling their operations in Central Texas, including a bust that saw 61 arrested in 2015.

Austin and much of Central Texas lie in DPS’ Region Six. The most active gangs in the region are the Tango Blast cliques of San Antonio (Orejon) and in Austin (La Capirucha), the assessment says.

The largest prison gangs in the region are the Bloods, Sureños, Crips and Gangster Disciples. Other significant gangs in the region include the Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, along with officials reporting high activity by Gangster Disciples in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area.

The assessment notes that the Aryan Brotherhood and Aryan Circle are active from northern Travis County up to Bell County.

Of all those who entered the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system in 2016, around 20 percent were from counties in Region Six — the same as 2015. Tango Blast members represented 31 percent and the Texas Mexican Mafia made up 19 percent of those convicted.

Read the full Gang Threat Assessment on the DPS website.