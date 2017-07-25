Clothing, housewares curbside pickup in Austin will continue

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Since the launch of Austin’s curbside textile recycling pick-up, the city says Simple Recyling, the contract company who picks up the goods, is collecting 11.6 percent of the goods that would have ended up in the landfills per month.
According to a recent city memo, the contract with Simple Recycling was always intended to “supplement, rather than replace private donations.” In December, one month after Simple Recycling launched in Austin, KXAN reported that local charities were worried the new curbside program would cut into their clothing donations, which in turn would cut down on their overall “profit.”
Simple Recycling has also verbally agreed to establish goals for selling a portion of the material they collect to local markets. Some of the nonprofits originally expressed discontent that the company would sell the items to for-profit thrift stores in the Houston-area.
In order to get people to consider donating to places such as Goodwill and the Salvation Army, Simple Recycling and Austin Resource and Recovery (ARR) staff have created a sticker with the “Donate First” message, which will be added to new bags and information packets delivered to ARR customers.
Around 9 percent of ARR customers have participated in the curbside textile recycling program. While the program started strong, over the past few months, the total weight of materials collected has gone down.
Simple Recycling Collection
|Month
|# of Customers
|Material Collected (Pounds)
|December 2016
|5,530
|121,000
|January 2017
|4,318
|96,700
|February 2017
|2,710
|52,000
|March 2017
|2,386
|44,000
|April 2017
|1,579
|35,536
|May 2017
|1,501
|34,745
What can go in the green bags?
Clothing
- Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing
- Accessories
- Shoes and boots
- Hats
- Purses
- Fabric scraps
Housewares
- Stuffed animals
- Toys
- Linens
- Tools
- Kitchenware
- Books