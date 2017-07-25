Clothing, housewares curbside pickup in Austin will continue

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Since the launch of Austin’s curbside textile recycling pick-up, the city says Simple Recyling, the contract company who picks up the goods, is collecting 11.6 percent of the goods that would have ended up in the landfills per month.

According to a recent city memo, the contract with Simple Recycling was always intended to “supplement, rather than replace private donations.” In December, one month after Simple Recycling launched in Austin, KXAN reported that local charities were worried the new curbside program would cut into their clothing donations, which in turn would cut down on their overall “profit.”

Simple Recycling has also verbally agreed to establish goals for selling a portion of the material they collect to local markets. Some of the nonprofits originally expressed discontent that the company would sell the items to for-profit thrift stores in the Houston-area.

In order to get people to consider donating to places such as Goodwill and the Salvation Army, Simple Recycling and Austin Resource and Recovery (ARR) staff have created a sticker with the “Donate First” message, which will be added to new bags and information packets delivered to ARR customers.

Around 9 percent of ARR customers have participated in the curbside textile recycling program. While the program started strong, over the past few months, the total weight of materials collected has gone down.

Simple Recycling Collection

Month # of Customers Material Collected (Pounds) December 2016 5,530 121,000 January 2017 4,318 96,700 February 2017 2,710 52,000 March 2017 2,386 44,000 April 2017 1,579 35,536 May 2017 1,501 34,745

What can go in the green bags?

Clothing

Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing

Accessories

Shoes and boots

Hats

Purses

Fabric scraps

Housewares

Stuffed animals

Toys

Linens

Tools

Kitchenware

Books