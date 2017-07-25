Child therapy providers blame rate cuts for dropped patients

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The day news broke that a Hill Country child therapy provider announced they will drop 375 of their patients, several lawmakers began the process to restore budget cuts that caused the loss in service.

In 2015, state lawmakers reduced state payments to low-income and disabled child therapy by $350 million.

In 2017, in the wake of outrage from families and health care providers, lawmakers restored around 20 percent of those cuts.

But in a hearing teeming with the theme of “we told you so,” several Texas House lawmakers are pushing a bill to tap the states Rainy Day Fund to restore the reductions from the previous years.

Gov. Greg Abbott called a special session on 20 items, but child therapy funding was not one of them. But since lawmakers are in town for the special session, the author of the bill, Rep. Sarah Davis, R-Houston, wants to draw attention to the issue so Abbott would consider adding it.

“If the governor is going to bring us back here to talk about what bathrooms people can use or what we can do with our trees, then surely the disabled should take priority and hopefully we add this to the call,” Rep. Davis told the House Appropriations Committee.

