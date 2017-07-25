Austin companies look to fill demand for IT workers with ACC grads

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As more tech jobs come to Austin, there is a growing demand for workers.

Austin Community College is now partnering with employers to help their graduates find jobs quickly. They say many people misjudge the IT world and don’t understand how exciting of a career it could be.

Mark Fletcher played video games competitively in the 1990s when he got an offer to work in Information Technology with a gaming company. Now he hires IT employees for Austin video game development studio, Certain Affinity.

Fletcher, director of technical operations at Certain Affinity, says, “I was going to school to be an accountant and my life went whoosh just — OK a sudden turn.”

“Some people have this misconception that it is hide in a dark room and be behind the computer screen kind of thing, but honestly you’re not going to go very far that way, it is a customer service oriented field.”

Mojdeh Gharbi, VP of Marketing and Operations and co-owner of Certain Affinity, says, “We just can’t get enough skilled talent, and I think IT is also an area of concern as well.”

The company and other businesses are partnering with Austin Community College and Capital IDEA to fill the growing demand for IT workers — with ACC students.

Certain Affinity has around 125 employees and want to double in size in the next two years. Gharbi says she would love to hire ACC grads. “Frankly without them there wouldn’t be any video games or development.”

They’re looking to break down stereotypes and connect community college graduates with the tech jobs that need them in Austin. Certain Affinity has already started taking on interns from ACC’s IT department.

They say students like it because their office is only a 10 minute walk from the Highland campus. ACC says their new program will help fill thousands of IT jobs that are expected to open soon.

Right now they say more than 30,000 people work in IT in Central Texas. By 2021 they expect the number of local jobs to grow by about eight percent.

That means the Austin area is expected to get more than 2,200 new IT jobs in the next four years.