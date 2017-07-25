Amarillo paints street to honor police officers

AMARILLO (KXAN) — The city of Amarillo took to the streets to honor the police officers that serve the community.

A thin blue line has long symbolized the role police play in protecting civilians from criminals. Now, with the help of an officer’s wife, a blue line is painted down the middle of Third Street, right in front of the police department.

“The whole idea behind it was to have these officers know that they’re honored, respected, appreciated every day that they come into work and they cross that blue line,” explained Brissy Williams. “I just felt that it was nice for them to come to work and know that we stand beside them.”

Williams got the idea from Facebook where she saw other cities coming together to support police in a similar fashion. So, she reached out to the mayor and ultimately the city’s traffic department, who made the symbolic line a reality.

Williams says Mayor Ginger Nelson and the city’s traffic department helped make the blue line possible.

“A lot of people just say, you know it’s some paint on the ground… it doesn’t mean anything,” said Officer Jeb Hilton, “for us, walking in every day, we cross that line…we are going to realize we do have backers out there.”

This story was first reported by MyHighPlains.com