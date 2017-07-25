AK-47 shooting leads to chase, crash in Manor

Luis Alejandro Gonzalez faces an aggravated assault charge after police say he fired an AK-47 at another man early Monday morning.
MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — A 19-year-old man is facing charges after police say he fired several rounds from an AK-47 in an attempt to settle a beef early Monday morning in Manor.

According to the affidavit for his arrest, Luis Alejandro Gonzalez fired the shots toward a man on Lampasas Street and sped off in a Tahoe.

Officers tried to catch up to Gonzalez but ultimately backed off as the SUV reached speeds up to 90 mph on Blake Manor Road. Shortly thereafter, police learned that a Tahoe wrecked on Blake Manor Road. Officers arrived to find the vehicle empty and an AK-47 on the ground nearby.

Officers called in troopers and a helicopter which quickly found Gonzalez about a quarter-mile away from the crash site. Both Gonzalez and a passenger were hurt in the crash and were taken to the hospital.

Gonzalez faces an additional charge of injury to a child because his passenger was hurt in the crash as well as a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was booked into the Travis County Jail on $57,500 bond.

The man police say Gonzalez was shooting at was unhurt in the incident.

