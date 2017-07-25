72-year-old woman killed in crash near Bertram

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Christopher Bussell died Tuesday morning following a crash on State Highway 29, a couple miles east of Bertram.

The Department of Public Safety says the crash between a Dodge Ram pickup and a BMW sedan happened just before 8 a.m.

The truck was heading east on SH 29 in the outside lane as the BMW, driven by Bussell, 72, was stopped at the stop sign on County Road 303.

Another vehicle was traveling east and about to turn onto the county road, blocking Bussell’s view of oncoming traffic. DPS says Bussell entered SH 29 to turn left just as the driver of the truck moved into the outside lane.

The truck hit the driver’s side of the BMW. The pickup truck driver was not injured. Bussell was taken to Seton Highland Lakes Hospital where she died at 8:59 a.m.