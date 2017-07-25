7-year-old electrocuted while playing catch with his sister

KARD Published:
Brandon McFarland (Photo via KARD)
Brandon McFarland (Photo via KARD)

WINNSBORO, La. (KARD) — It was in a backyard on Lincoln Street in Winnsboro where an innocent game of catch turned deadly for 7-year-old Brandon McFarland.

“A little before 11 o’clock my office got a call about a child that was missing,” Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobbs said. “The description was a 7-year-old male that was missing at 229 Lincoln Street.”

After a neighborhood-wide search, deputies said the boy was found dead. He was located next door from where he and his 4-year-old sister were playing baseball.

Authorities believe Brandon jumped a 6-foot-tall privacy fence to retrieve a ball. They said he was then electrocuted by a 120-watt hot wire.

“A beautiful young child, beautiful young child just playing ball one minute, doing what all young people do. Once he climbed that fence, he didn’t know what danger was on the other side,” Sheriff Cobbs said.

Witnesses said it was clear the child fell into and got tangled in the wire. “This child was barefooted. The grass was wet. A lot of those things I’m sure will come into factor,” Sheriff Cobbs added.

While neighbors were too distraught to go on camera, they told us that the electric wiring was installed around 6 p.m. Monday, just hours before the incident.

Sheriff Cobbs said right now it’s unclear why the wire’s voltage was so high. “It was a lot higher than it needed to be in this circumstance for sure,” he added.

It’s a tragedy, all around. “This family has an uphill climb for sure over the next few days and for quite some time, but again our hearts go out to that family,” Sheriff Cobbs said.

Read the full story at MyArkLaMiss.com 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s