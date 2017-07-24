Work begins on new Post Road bridge destroyed in 2015 flood

Post Road Bridge in Hays County when the temporary bridge was installed in December of 2015. (KXAN Photo)
Post Road Bridge in Hays County when the temporary bridge was installed in December of 2015. (KXAN Photo)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Over the next seven months, Post Road at the Blanco River will be closed as crews work on constructing a new bridge to replace the temporary that has been in place since 2015.

The original bridge connected Kyle to San Marcos was destroyed during the May 2015 Memorial Weekend flood, when a wall of water came rushing down. The Blanco River crested at 43 feet that day.

Starting July 24, drivers should plan on using alternative routes if they need to cross the Blanco River. The new bridge will include two lanes and 4-foot shoulders. For the past two years, the temporary bridge was made by using a railroad flatbed car as the main, one-lane crossing.

The Fischer Store Road bridge was the other west-to-east bridge that crossed the Blanco River that was destroyed during the floods.

The Texas Department of Transportation is funding the project as part of its off-system bridge program.

