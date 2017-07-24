Train hits vehicle stuck on tracks in Kyle; no one hurt

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Union Pacific says one of its trains hit a vehicle that was stuck on the tracks near Kyle Sunday night. Fortunately, no one was inside the vehicle at the time.

According to UP, the vehicle became stuck at the railroad crossing on Roland Lane in Kyle around 11:00 p.m. The Union Pacific train that hit the vehicle was heading north from Laredo to Chicago carrying cargo containers.

The company says Kyle Police and UP personnel responded to the call. It says the train was cleared as of 1:30 Monday morning and the track was reopened.

