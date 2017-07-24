Texas Senate honors Austinite murdered in Greece

Bakari Henderson (Courtesy: Henderson family)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The family of Bakari Henderson, the 22-year-old who was attacked and beaten to death while vacationing in Greece earlier this month, was on hand at the Texas Senate Monday morning where their son was publicly honored.

Sen. Kirk Watson, D-Austin, spoke in memoriam of Henderson, who Watson referred to as “one of our own” because he served the state of Texas as both a messenger in the Senate and also as an intern for Speaker of the House Joe Straus. Henderson attended Anderson High School but ended up graduating from Hyde Park Baptist High School in 2013.

“Truth is, Bakari had just begun to make plans for his future,” said Watson. Henderson recently graduated from the University of Arizona in May and was in Greece working on a photo shoot to launch a new clothing line.

“We do this to honor your son, your brother, your cousin, your loved one,” said Watson, to the entire Henderson family. “And on behalf of the entire Senate, let me say ‘we feel your pain.'”

Nine Serbian men have been charged in connection with Henderson’s death. Greek authorities determined Henderson died from severe blows to the head. Surveillance video released shows the men chasing after Henderson during the early morning hours of July 7.

