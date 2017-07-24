Tacodeli, JuiceLand among new restaurants opening at Austin airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has always strived to have local restaurants in its terminal and the new expansion will be no different.

On Monday, the airport announced the renovation of the East food court, across from Gates 7-8, will include Peached Tortilla, Mad Greens, Departure Lounge, Berry Austin Frozen Yogurt, and JuiceLand. The work on the east end will start later this year.

On the west end of the Barbara Jordan Terminal, renovations slated to begin in early 2018 will include construction for a Hat Creek Burger Company, Mandola’s Italian Kitchen and Flyrite Chicken. Tacodeli and Hut’s Hamburgers are also planning to open airport locations.

Work is already underway on the expansion of the Salt Lick Bar-B-Que, which will be across from Gates 12 and 13.