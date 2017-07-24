Save the Date! Clear the Shelters Coming to You Aug. 19

Save the Date! On Aug. 19, 2017, NBC and Telemundo stations all across the country will team up with hundreds of shelters across the country to match shelter pets with their forever homes.
