Oregon man recreates Multnomah Falls using 80K Legos

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many people played with Legos growing up, but one Portland man recently recreated one of Oregon’s most popular tourist destinations — Multnomah Falls.

Erik Mattson’s replica of the waterfall stands at more than 8 feet tall. Mattson strategically placed more than 80,000 Legos to create his masterpiece, which took time and patience.

He said, “I spent half an hour to 45 minutes and kind of built the bridge itself and it took a year to get the bridge right and everything else around it, so it was just trying out different ideas until something worked.”

The replica of the 620-foot-tall Multnomah Falls includes the bridge, trees, Lego people, and of course, the falls.

Mattson’s interest in Legos started when he was a kid. He said his first set was the Imperial Trading Post, a pirate set.

“We would get 5, 6, 7 different sets, my brother and I, and we would go and put blue blankets downstairs like the ocean and build all these little islands,” Mattson said.

Mattson’s interest in Legos soon expanded and he started to create places he’s been to.

He said, “Instead of recreating someone else’s world, I created a world that I’ve been to and it brings that magic back into real life.”

Now that his Multnomah Falls masterpiece is complete, he’s hoping others can experience it as well.

Mattson said, “It’s fun to share and if I can find a venue where people could experience it, then that’s what I would love to do.”